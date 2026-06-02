Ruscist films Ukrainian FPV drone strike on enemy Tigr armored combat vehicle with eight occupiers inside. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian serviceman filming the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone struck a Tigr armored vehicle in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, there were at least eight ruscists inside the combat vehicle.
As a result of the strike, the Tigr armored combat vehicle was stopped and disabled, making its further use by the occupiers impossible.
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