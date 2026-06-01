New footage released of Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters destroyed in enemy rear. VIDEO

Additional footage has been published online of the operation to destroy two Russian helicopters in the rear of the occupying forces, carried out on 29 April 2026.

As Censor.NET reports, a Mi-28 attack helicopter and a Mi-17 multipurpose helicopter were destroyed as a result of a joint operation by the Unmanned Systems Forces, crews of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Achilles, the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade and the Special Operations Centre A of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

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According to Artem "Bardo", commander of the deep strike company of the 429th Separate Brigade Achilles, preparations for the mission lasted about three weeks.

Ukrainian troops detected a network of the enemy’s field aviation sites and organised careful surveillance of their activity.

"We knew that several field aviation sites had been deployed there. We spotted a helicopter in flight, saw where it landed, and found two more there — those were the ones we engaged. Communications allowed us to approach with two assets and attack the targets almost simultaneously," Bardo said.

The video shows the reaction of Ukrainian UAV pilots and the moment the Russian helicopters were hit while they were stationed at a field site in the enemy’s operational rear.

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