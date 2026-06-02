Russian truck driver on traffic through "land corridor" to Crimea: "It’s burning behind us, they f#cking hit it. It’s burning ahead too, they f#cking hit it. More are incoming, f#ck". VIDEO

Attempts by citizens of the aggressor state to use the so-called "land corridor" to occupied Crimea through seized Ukrainian territories are increasingly turning into a one-way ticket for them. As Censor.NET reports, another confirmation of how dangerous this route is was published by a Russian truck driver himself after he came under heavy fire.

The footage filmed by the Russian shows a blocked road, with huge columns of thick black smoke rising into the sky ahead of and behind his vehicle from equipment that had just been hit. The Russian is openly panicking, as he found himself in a fire trap with no way to turn around or bypass the dangerous section.

"Fuck, there’s no way to get around it, f#ck. We’ve been ambushed, f#ck. It’s burning behind us too, they f#cking hit it. It’s burning ahead too, they f#cking hit it. And we’re standing here like a poplar on Plyushchikha, f#ck. More are incoming, f#ck," the occupier complains on camera as he hears the sounds of more incoming attacks.

Warning! Explicit language!

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