From May 1 to June 10, SBS fighters carried out attacks on 25 oil facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Robert Brovdy (Madiar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The 25th target was the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara. It was attacked by pilots from the 1st Special Forces Center and the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th "Birds of Madiar" Brigade, together with forces from the Special Operations Forces and the Defence Intelligence.

List of oil infrastructure facilities that were attacked:

June 8: Grushovaya Oil Hub (Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) – 1st Separate UAS Center, Special Operations Forces, and other units of the USF;

June 6: "Peterhofskaya" Oil Depot (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russian Federation) – 1st Separate UAS Center, Special Operations Forces, 412 SEPARATE UNMANNED SYSTEMS BRIGADE, Security Service of Ukraine;

June 6: "Neste" Oil Terminal (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russian Federation) – 1st Separate UAS Center, Special Operations Forces, 413th 413th separate battalion, Security Service of Ukraine;

June 4: Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery (KSTOVO, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russian Federation) – 1st Separate UAS Center, Special Operations Forces, and the DIU;

June 10, 2026: Vtorovo Oil Refinery (Penkina, Vladimir region, Russian Federation) – SSU;

June 10, 2026: Lobkovo Oil Production Facility (POISK, Vladimir region, Russian Federation) – SSU;

June 8, 2026: Krasnoarmeysk Oil Refinery (Saratov region, Russian Federation) – SOF;

June 8, 2026 Krasny Yar LVD (Krasny Yar, Volgograd region, Russian Federation) – SOF;

June 7, 2026 Semikolodezanskaya Oil Depot (Lenino, Autonomous Republic of Crimea) – SOF;

June 7, 2026: Marine oil terminal (Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea) – SOF, separately USF;

June 7, 2026: "Gvardeyskaya" Nuclear Power Plant (Gvardeyskoye, Autonomous Republic of Crimea) – Special Operations Forces;

June 6, 2026: "8 March" Nuclear Power Plant (Dedilovo, Tula region, Russian Federation) – SSU;

June 6, 2026: Ust-Labinsk Nuclear Power Plant (Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) – SSU;

June 5, 2026: Starolikeevo Airfield (KSTOVO, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation) – DIU.

More than 10 oil depots and oil transfer stations were also attacked.

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