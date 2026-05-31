"Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of 31 May 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Saratovskiy oil refinery (Saratov, Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What is known about the consequences?

A large-scale fire on the plant’s premises has been confirmed.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key oil refining enterprises in the Volga region and is part of the Rosneft oil company. The plant’s design refining capacity is approximately 7 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces petrol, diesel and other types of fuel used, in particular, to support the military logistics of the aggressor state.

Read on Censor.NET: Drones attacked the Rostov region: a fuel depot caught fire in Matveyev Kurgan, and an evacuation was carried out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Other strikes

Among other things, a key element of the aggressor’s oil transport infrastructure was struck – the Lazarevo linear production and control station in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation, which pumps crude oil through the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk main pipeline.

A fuel and lubricants depot (Matveev Kurgan, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation) was also hit.

In addition, an enemy command and observation post (Begoscha, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation) was struck, as well as UAV control centres in the Kalynove area of Donetsk Oblast, Grafovka (Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation) and the occupiers’ UAV workshop in Donetsk.

Ukrainian troops also struck enemy troop concentrations in Donetsk and Zhelannoye in the Donetsk region.

Read also: In the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, a whole "ministry" is being set up to defend against Ukrainian drones

Results of previous strikes

According to the General Staff, the results of previous strikes have established that:

It has been confirmed that on 30 May 2026, three fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the vicinity of the offshore oil terminal (Feodosia, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were struck;

It has been confirmed that on 30 May 2026, a gas storage facility in the Yenakiieve area of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast was struck.

The facilities were used by the enemy to support the needs of the occupying Russian forces.

"The Ukrainian defence forces will continue to systematically take measures to weaken the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasises.

Read also: SBU strikes ‘Armavir’ oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, 500 km from the Ukrainian border, – Zelenskyy

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that drones had attacked the Saratov oil refinery, causing a fire.