Ukrainian Neptune missile hits Russian Black Sea Fleet military facility in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy says. VIDEO

On the night of 11 June 2026, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike with a Neptune coastal missile system on an enemy military facility in Striletska Bay in the city of Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that as a result of the strike, storage sites for weapons and military equipment of the enemy’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed.

"The consistent destruction of the enemy’s military potential deprives the enemy of the ability to conduct offensive operations at sea and complicates the implementation of its plans. Ukraine has proven to the whole world that it is capable of defeating the enemy at sea using modern asymmetric technologies, such as naval kamikaze drones and long-range missile weapons," the Navy added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Night-time passenger train services banned in occupied Crimea

Background

On the night of 11 June, a series of explosions rang out in occupied Crimea. Sevastopol was attacked by drones, and two road bridges at land entrances to the peninsula were damaged.

Watch more: Navy has shown launches of "Neptune" missiles at captured "Sivash" platform. VIDEO