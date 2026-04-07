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News Ukrainian missile Long Neptune Long-range missiles
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Navy has shown launches of "Neptune" missiles at captured "Sivash" platform. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy, in conjunction with the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), carried out a large-scale operation to neutralise yet another enemy target in the Black Sea. The target of the attack was the ‘Sivash’ drilling rig, which the occupiers had turned into a key logistics and reconnaissance hub. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The released video captures footage of combat operations by various branches of the armed forces. In particular, the beginning of the recording shows the launch of cruise missiles from the RK-360MC "Neptune" coastal missile system, which struck the platform.

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Watch more: Moment FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles were launched at "Promsintez" plant in Chapaevsk, Russia. VIDEO

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