Moment FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles were launched at "Promsintez" plant in Chapaevsk, Russia. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles being fired at the "Promsintez" plant in Chapaevsk, Samara region, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the launches took place on the night of 28 March, followed by an explosion in the plant’s production area.

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"This enterprise specialises in the production of explosive components used in the manufacture of ammunition, bombs, missiles, etc. It produces over 30,000 tonnes of military-grade explosives per year," the report states.

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