Enemy attacks industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, strike recorded in residential area

On the evening of 27 March, Russian forces attacked industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. A strike was also recorded in a residential area.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Aftermath of the attack

"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There was also a strike in a residential area," Vilkul wrote.

Emergency rescue operations have begun.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged

Drone attack

As reported earlier, on the evening of 27 March, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, "shahed" hit five-story building: there are casualties (updated)