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Enemy attacks industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, strike recorded in residential area
On the evening of 27 March, Russian forces attacked industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. A strike was also recorded in a residential area.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Aftermath of the attack
"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There was also a strike in a residential area," Vilkul wrote.
Emergency rescue operations have begun.
Drone attack
As reported earlier, on the evening of 27 March, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.
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