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News Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Enemy attacks industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, strike recorded in residential area

Russian strike hits energy and residential areas in Kryvyi Rih

On the evening of 27 March, Russian forces attacked industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. A strike was also recorded in a residential area.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defence Council, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Aftermath of the attack

"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There was also a strike in a residential area," Vilkul wrote.

Emergency rescue operations have begun.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged

Drone attack

As reported earlier, on the evening of 27 March, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, "shahed" hit five-story building: there are casualties (updated)

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Kryvyi Rih (519) attack (864) Dnipropetrovsk region (2426) Kryvorizkyy district (296)
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