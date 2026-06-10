From 10 June, the occupying "authorities" in Crimea have banned passenger trains from running between 11 pm and 5 am.

This was stated by the traitor Sergey Aksyonov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"The Operational Headquarters of the Republic of Crimea has decided to introduce a new timetable for passenger rail services in Crimea from 00:00 on 10 June 2026. The summer timetable provides for 48 pairs of commuter trains (96 trains) and 14 pairs of long-distance trains (28 trains) operating on 20 routes. Of these, 8 pairs of trains on 10 routes will run through the Republic of Crimea during daylight hours, i.e., from 05:00 to 23:00. The remaining 6 pairs of trains on 10 routes, which travel to the Republic of Crimea at night, will arrive at Kerch-Pivdenna railway station," the statement reads.

It is understood that the reduction in night-time train services across the occupied peninsula will affect trains from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Omsk, Perm, Murmansk, Chelyabinsk, and Taganrog.

Passengers wishing to leave Crimea will first have to travel to Kerch by bus, the Russian transport operator said.

Read more: "This day has come": Ukraine has established drone surveillance of roads in Crimea, - Navy

What happened beforehand?