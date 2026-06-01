"This day has come": Ukraine has established drone surveillance of roads in Crimea, - Navy

Russian forces are unlikely to be able to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Ukraine’s drone surveillance of key supply routes to occupied Crimea this summer.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

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Currently, the bulk of supplies for the occupying forces is transported via the so-called land corridor, which connects Russia with Crimea through the occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

At the same time, this route has a significant drawback: it is located relatively close to the front line, making it vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

"At some point, they were bound to start getting hit there, and that moment has arrived," noted the Navy spokesperson.

Pletenchuk believes that in the near future, civilians residing in Crimea or traveling to the peninsula will feel the problems caused by the vulnerability of logistics more acutely.

This applies to both local residents and Russian tourists visiting the occupied region.

According to the spokesperson, reports are already appearing on social media about difficulties with travel and a sense of danger on routes that were previously considered safe.

Russian military will continue to use the routes

Despite the threats, Russian troops are unlikely to stop using the land corridor anytime soon.

Pletenchuk noted that the Russian command traditionally continues to carry out logistical tasks even in the face of losses.

In his opinion, the situation will become critical for the occupiers only when the number of destroyed fuel tankers and other cargo exceeds the volume of delivered resources.

It will be difficult for Russia to neutralize the new threat

Commenting on Russia’s possible attempts to strengthen its air defenses along logistics routes, the Navy spokesperson emphasized that adapting to new threats takes time.

According to him, the tool created by Ukraine to influence the occupiers’ logistics is mobile and flexible, making it difficult to neutralize.

Pletenchuk expressed doubt that Russian troops would be able to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Ukraine’s drone control over key supply routes to Crimea as early as this summer.

"They face a serious challenge," concluded the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

Read more: Strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces on land corridor to Crimea have caused petrol shortage on peninsula. PHOTOS