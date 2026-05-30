Strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces on land corridor to Crimea have caused petrol shortage on peninsula. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking the land corridor to Crimea: traffic on the "Novorossiya" highway has been disrupted, and fuel shortages are being reported on the peninsula.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Medusa".

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Gasoline sales have been limited to 20 liters

According to the publication, traffic on the R-280 "Novorossiya" federal highway, which connects the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation with occupied Crimea, has been disrupted due to attacks by Ukrainian drones. As a result of the disruption to logistics on the peninsula, fuel supply issues have arisen. At some gas stations, sales of gasoline have been limited to 20 liters per customer per day, and at some stations, fuel is temporarily unavailable.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the Ukrainian military is implementing a "logistical lockdown" strategy against the Russian army. According to him, the goal of these actions is to increase pressure on the occupiers' logistics and reduce their ability to conduct active offensive operations.

Watch more: Ukrainian FP-2 kamikaze drone fired unguided missiles at Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in Crimea. VIDEO

Restrictions on movement

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed "head of the occupation administration" for part of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported on May 29 that Ukrainian forces were allegedly using a sophisticated remote-controlled mining system. According to him, drones are dropping explosive devices that can detonate when vehicles pass over them. In light of this, he urged residents to temporarily limit travel unless absolutely necessary.

In the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, restrictions on travel along the highway leading to Crimea have been in effect since May 21. The relevant order was signed by Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the region’s occupation administration.

The only exception was made for vehicles transporting military cargo, fuel, medical supplies, and perishable food items.

The "Novorossiya" route runs from Rostov-on-Don through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Simferopol and is one of the key logistics routes for fuel supplies to Crimea.

Read more: Ukraine is capable of "smoking" Russians out of Crimea, - Hodges





In addition, fuel is delivered by ferry across the Kerch Strait, although ferry operations are largely dependent on weather conditions. At the same time, fuel is not transported across the Crimean Bridge for security reasons, according to Alexander Talipov, an adviser to the occupying authorities in Crimea.

Consequently, Ukrainian drone strikes on the highway have caused a gasoline shortage in occupied Crimea.

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