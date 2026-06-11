Explosions in occupied Crimea: fire in Sevastopol, two bridges at entrances damaged

A series of explosions rocked occupied Crimea on the night of 11 June. Sevastopol was attacked by drones, and two road bridges at the land entry points to the peninsula were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" and local groups.

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The attack began around midnight and lasted several hours. The air raid alert in occupied Sevastopol was lifted after 4 am.

At around 04:11, local residents reported missile launches from the area of Cape Fiolent. Two strikes were recorded in the area of Komysheva and Kozacha bays, followed by another four or five explosions. In Striletska Bay, according to preliminary information, a military unit was hit, causing a large-scale fire. Smoke was visible over Omega Bay.

According to OSINT analysts, "Tor" and "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile systems may be deployed in the area of Striletska Bay on the grounds of the cadet and higher naval schools. The 68th Separate Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s maritime defence vessels is based on the eastern shore of the bay. However, the exact location of the strike and the type of weapons used have not yet been officially confirmed.

There are almost no intact bridges left on the approaches to the peninsula

There are also reports of damage to two road bridges on the land approaches to the occupied peninsula. In Armiansk, according to eyewitnesses, a road bridge was damaged whilst Russian air defences were operating over residential areas. Trucks caught fire near the crossing, and debris damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten and local residents’ cars.

A bridge in Armiansk was hit, causing damage, and lorries were on fire, a subscriber to "Crimean Wind" reported

Another strike was recorded on the bridge at the entrance to Krasnoperekopsk from the direction of Armiansk. A strong glow was observed there following the attack.

A bridge at the entrance to Krasnoperekopsk from the direction of Armiansk was also damaged

"It seems there are no intact bridges left at the land crossings onto the peninsula," reads a report on the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Read more: Night-time passenger train services have been banned in occupied Crimea