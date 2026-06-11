AFU strike bridge and convoy of 50 ruscist trucks in Armiansk in occupied Crimea. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fighters of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, and the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine struck a bridge and nearly 50 trucks of Russian troops carrying ammunition and fuel in Armiansk, temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of June 11.

As Censor.NET informs, unique footage of the special operation was released by the 1st Separate Assault Regiment of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the special operation

According to the military, up to 50 trucks ready to be sent to the Huliaipole direction were concentrated in the strike zone near the bridge in Armiansk.

As Dmytro "Perun" Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, said, damage to the Chonhar Bridge forced the enemy to move cargo through Armiansk.

"Because the Chonhar Bridge had been damaged, the enemy concentrated a large number of trucks carrying military cargo that were moving through Armiansk... An enemy unit gave us the hint. They were saying to each other: ‘Try through Armiansk.’ They gathered around 50 vehicles carrying fuel and ammunition on the bridge. We struck there and destroyed part of [the trucks]," he said.

Read more: Oil depots in Crimea and FSB command post in Belgorod region have been hit, - General Staff

"The bridge itself has been disabled by FirePoint assets and does not require a repeat strike — an important enemy logistics route has been completely paralyzed. The strikes are aimed at bleeding dry the enemy’s 37th and 64th Motorized Rifle Brigades, against which we are fighting," the 1st Separate Assault Regiment said.

Filatov also said that the Chonhar Bridge in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region is currently unsuitable for vehicle traffic due to critical damage.

Read more: Explosions in occupied Crimea: fire in Sevastopol, two bridges at entrances damaged











Strikes on Crimea