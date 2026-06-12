Occupiers have "camouflaged" petrol tanker as van using fresh planks: "F#ck, clowns. Look how they’ve camouflaged military petrol tanker". VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders have begun to take extra measures to camouflage their fuel tankers due to the regular and precise strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. In particular, in the city of Kerch, a local resident spotted a military fuel tanker that they were attempting to disguise as an ordinary lorry with a trailer.

According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows that the tanker carrying fuel for the Russian army has been tightly clad with fresh wooden planks around its perimeter. The author of the video commented on the occupiers’ ingenuity with emotion and irony.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Oops, here’s something exclusive. I overtook it, and now I’m standing here showing you. A petrol tanker’s coming. Look, there it is. Look what they’ve done. There it is, the beauty. Look how they’ve camouflaged it. A military petrol tanker, f#ck’s, look. There it is. F#ck, what a bunch of clowns. There. There’s our petrol station. The city of Kerch," says the eyewitness in the recording.

Read more: Occupied Crimea attacked by drones: explosions heard in Simferopol, Feodosia and Kerch

Read more: AFU strike bridge and convoy of 50 ruscist trucks in Armiansk in occupied Crimea. VIDEO&PHOTOS