Residents of the Russian capital are queuing at petrol stations: "It’s nightmare, just look at what’s happening in Moscow. I thought this trouble wouldn’t reach us.". VIDEO

The widespread fuel crisis, which had previously affected Russia’s border regions and occupied Crimea, has now officially reached the capital of the aggressor state. Major Russian fuel operator "Tatneft" has announced the introduction of strict restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel fuel at all its petrol stations across the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the decision to restrict the sale of petroleum products immediately sparked panic among drivers and led to gridlock at petrol stations in Moscow. Residents of the Russian capital are posting en masse on social media footage of huge traffic jams as people attempt to refuel their vehicles.

Read more on our Telegram channel

One local resident filmed a kilometre-long queue at a Moscow petrol station, expressing shock that the fuel crisis had directly affected the central region of the Russian Federation.

"It’s a nightmare, just look at what’s happening in Moscow. A kilometre-long queue for the petrol station, we’ve been stuck here for forty minutes. And of course, the Mercedes is the most beautiful in the queue after a paint job. It’s a nightmare; I thought this trouble wouldn’t reach us," laments a Muscovite in a comment on the published footage.

Watch more: Russian woman on situation in Crimea: "There’s no petrol, huge traffic jams on the bridge, and trains aren’t running. We’ve decided to return to Moscow". VIDEO

Watch more: Outraged Russian man from Novorossiysk: "We’ve learnt to live without water, without electricity, without internet, but, f#ck, without petrol, how f#ck are we supposed to live?". VIDEO