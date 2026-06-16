Moscow oil refinery on fire following drone attack on Russian capital. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 16 June 2026, Moscow was attacked by drones. An oil refinery is believed to have been hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel "Exilenova+".

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Initial details

The Telegram channel has published the first footage showing a fire at the facility.











There is currently no official confirmation of the information.

Watch more: Tula was attacked by drones: massive fire broke out. VIDEO

Updated information

According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the drone attack on Moscow has been ongoing for more than a day.

One of the drones damaged a facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery (MOR). There were no casualties," he said.

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

It was also noted that an oil depot was on fire in the Krasnodar region following a drone attack.

Read more: Following strikes, port of Tuapse has suspended oil shipments, - Navy