Tula was attacked by drones: massive fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 15 June, the Russian city of Tula came under attack from drones. A series of powerful explosions rocked the city, followed by a massive fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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According to reports from local residents on social media, the attack was of a massive nature. At the same time, no official information regarding the locations of the strikes or the consequences of the attacks has been released as yet.

Tula is considered one of the key centres of the Russian military-industrial complex. The city is home to enterprises that fulfil state defence contracts and supply the Russian Armed Forces.

Among the region’s largest defence manufacturers are:

The Academician Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which develops high-precision weapons and air defence systems;

The Imperial Tula Arms Plant, which manufactures small arms;

"Tulmashzavod", which specialises in the production of armaments for various branches of the armed forces;

The Tula Cartridge Plant;

The "Splav" Scientific and Production Association, known for the production of multiple launch rocket systems;

the enterprises "Tulatotmash" and "Shcheglovsky Val".

In addition to the production and modernisation of weapons, some of the specialists at these enterprises are involved in the maintenance and repair of military equipment directly in combat zones.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack, potential damage and casualties is being clarified.

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