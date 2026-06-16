Oil depot is on fire in Krasnodar Region following UAV attack. VIDEO

On the night of 16 June, drones attacked an oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out at the site, and one of the motorways was temporarily closed due to the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters and Russian Telegram channels.

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"A fire broke out at the oil depot in the village of Poltavskaya, Krasnoarmiysky District, due to falling UAV debris," the operational headquarters stated.

It is noted that 32 people and 7 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.

The statement also adds that following the drone attack, the road between the village of Poltavskaya and the hamlet of Trudobelikovsky was temporarily closed.

Read more: Two oil pumping stations have been hit in Vladimir region of Russia, - SSU

What is this oil depot?

The village of Poltavskaya is located approximately 100 km north-west of Krasnodar. It is the administrative centre of the Krasnoarmeysky District.

Russian media have not specified the name of the facility. Meanwhile, monitoring sources indicate that it is an oil depot used for the storage and transhipment of fuel and lubricants. There is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage.