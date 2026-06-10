Two oil pumping stations have been hit in Vladimir region of Russia, - SSU
Special forces from "Alfa" struck the "Vtorovo" and "Lobkovo" oil pumping stations in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the SSU press center, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The distance to the targets is approximately 700 km.
"The main purpose of the stations is to pump diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline, as well as to transport petroleum products for export to ports on the Baltic Sea. Specifically, through the Primorsk oil terminal.
Local authorities confirmed fires at two infrastructure facilities following strikes by SSU drones. According to NASA’s FIRMS service, thermal anomalies indicative of fires were recorded in the areas where both oil pumping stations are located," the SSU noted.
What preceded it?
Earlier, USF Commander Robert Brovdi stated that 25 Russian oil facilities had been attacked since early May.
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