"Vtorovo" oil pumping station in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been attacked: there is fire at facility, - media. PHOTO
The Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation is on fire following a drone attack on the region.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.
Details
According to the analyst, heavy smoke has been observed above the facility in the Kameshkovsky district, as confirmed by eyewitness photos published on the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.
The fire at this location has also been detected by NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which tracks temperature anomalies.
Earlier, the governor of the Vladimir region reported fires at two infrastructure sites following drone strikes in the Kameshkovsky and Aleksandrovsky districts.
What led up to this?
- As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defence plant is on fire following a missile strike on Cheboksary.
- It later emerged that the plant in Cheboksary had suffered catastrophic damage.
- Also, on the night of Wednesday, 10 June 2026, the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked. Following the attack, the Kuibyshev oil refinery is on fire.
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