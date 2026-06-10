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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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"Vtorovo" oil pumping station in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been attacked: there is fire at facility, - media. PHOTO

The Vtorovo oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation is on fire following a drone attack on the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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Details

According to the analyst, heavy smoke has been observed above the facility in the Kameshkovsky district, as confirmed by eyewitness photos published on the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

Strike on the Vladimir region
Strike on the Vladimir region

The fire at this location has also been detected by NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which tracks temperature anomalies.

Earlier, the governor of the Vladimir region reported fires at two infrastructure sites following drone strikes in the Kameshkovsky and Aleksandrovsky districts.

Read more: Russian Navy arsenal is still burning in Leningrad region; fire is visible from space, - Russian media. SATELLITE IMAGES

What led up to this?

Read more: Russian Navy arsenals in Leningrad region, base in Kronstadt and oil depot in Krasnodar Krai attacked, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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Strikes on RF (824) Vladimir region (2)
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