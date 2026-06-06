Russian Navy arsenals in Leningrad region, base in Kronstadt and oil depot in Krasnodar region have been attacked, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, Ukrainian drones attacked enemy naval arsenals in the Leningrad region and a base in Kronstadt.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Zelenskyy

"It is time to end this war. But the Russian leader wants to fight. That is why Ukrainian sanctions are in place for this aggression. Last night, our drones covered a distance of around 1,000 kilometres to the St Petersburg region – targeting the enemy navy’s arsenals and the base in Kronstadt. Our long-range strikes also covered around 500 kilometres to the Krasnodar region and hit an oil depot. These are significant results of the joint efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate. Russia must end its war and stop its attacks on civilian life. Any acts of injustice against Ukraine will receive a just response. I thank our soldiers for their accuracy," the Head of State emphasised.

Read on Censor.NET: Putin complained of "certain damage" from Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks: "Russia will strengthen security"

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 6 June, drones attacked Russian regions and occupied territories. Following a massive drone attack, oil depots in the Krasnodar Krai and the occupied Donetsk region caught fire.

There are also reports of strikes on port infrastructure.

One of the main targets of the attack was the Leningrad region. Local residents reported seeing attack drones flying at low altitudes in the area of St Petersburg and nearby settlements.

It later emerged that a fire had broken out at a Russian Ministry of Defence facility in the Leningrad Oblast, and a partial evacuation is underway.

Read also: Enemy corvette hit in Kronstadt, says General Staff