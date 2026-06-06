Night-time drone attack: port infrastructure and oil depots in Russia hit. VIDEO

On the night of 6 June, drones attacked Russian regions and occupied territories. Following a massive drone strike, oil depots in the Krasnodar Krai and the occupied Donetsk region caught fire. There are also reports of strikes on port infrastructure.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian and monitoring Telegram channels.

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Logistics hubs, ports, and military infrastructure in several regions of the Russian Federation — from the Leningrad Oblast to the Black Sea coast — came under attack.

According to reports from local residents and Russian monitoring sources, explosions were heard, and large-scale fires broke out in most of the areas under attack.

Explosions near St Petersburg and close to the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant

The Leningrad Oblast was one of the main targets of the attack. Local residents reported seeing attack drones flying at low altitudes in the St Petersburg area and nearby settlements.

In Kronstadt, a series of explosions was heard near the naval base and ship repair docks. In St Petersburg, the Russian military deployed mobile air defence units and small arms in the city’s industrial districts. Fires were also reported at certain logistics facilities.

The appearance of drones near Sosnovy Bor, where the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant is located, attracted particular attention from Russian social media users.

Fires in southern Russia

Simultaneous attacks also took place in the Krasnodar Krai, which is one of the key logistics hubs supplying Russian troops in the southern sector.

In Ust-Labinsk, strikes on industrial infrastructure were reported. According to preliminary data, fuel tanks or storage facilities may have been hit, resulting in a large-scale fire.

In Sochi, air defence systems were active overnight, and residents reported explosions over the Black Sea. According to eyewitnesses, Russian forces attempted to intercept drones approaching the port infrastructure.

Strike on the Port of Mariupol

The temporarily occupied city of Mariupol was a specific target. Powerful explosions were heard in the area of the Mariupol Sea Trade Port, which Russian troops use for military logistics.

According to available data, the strike caused a large-scale fire in the area of the quays and the port’s railway infrastructure. In recent months, the occupiers have been using this facility to transport ammunition, equipment, fuel and lubricants to supply troops in southern Ukraine.

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