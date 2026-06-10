Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire following attack in Samara. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 10 June 2026, the Samara Region of the Russian Federation came under attack. Residents took to social media to report numerous explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Initial details

As noted, on the night of 10 June, residents of the Samara region reported explosions. The region’s governor declared a missile alert.

According to an analysis of eyewitness videos and photos conducted by ASTRA, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara came under attack, where a fire broke out.

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The plant is one of the largest facilities in the region’s oil industry and is part of PJSC "NC Rosneft".

What led up to this?

Earlier, Russian media reported that the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Russia had suspended operations following a drone attack on 28 August.

Read more: Drone attack on Leningrad region: fire breaks out at Russian Defense Ministry facility, partial evacuation underway