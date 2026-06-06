Drone attack on Leningrad region: fire breaks out at Russian Defense Ministry facility, partial evacuation underway

In the Lomonosovsky District of the Leningrad Oblast in the Russian Federation, a partial evacuation of the population was ordered following a drone attack.

This was stated by Alexander Drozdov, governor of the Russian region, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A fire has broken out at a Ministry of Defense facility in the Lomonosovsky District. A temporary emergency response headquarters has been established to monitor and manage the situation in the Lomonosovsky District. A decision has been made to partially evacuate residents from the area near the source of the fire—this measure is temporary, and I hope that within a few hours everyone will be able to return to their homes. The situation is under control," the Russian official assured.

Watch more: Night-time drone attack: port infrastructure and oil depots in Russia hit. VIDEO

What happened before?

It was previously reported that on the night of June 6, drones attacked Russian regions and occupied territories. Following the massive drone attack, oil depots caught fire in the Krasnodar Krai and in the occupied Donetsk region.

There are also reports of strikes on port infrastructure.

One of the main targets of the attack was the Leningrad region. Local residents reported seeing attack drones flying at low altitudes in the area of Saint Petersburg and nearby towns.

Read more: Putin bemoans "certain damage" from attacks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces: "Russia will strengthen security"