Russian Navy arsenal is still burning in Leningrad region; fire is visible from space, - Russian media. PHOTOS

Following an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation on 6 June, fires broke out at a Russian Navy arsenal in the Lomonosovsky District. The blaze spread across an area of approximately 1.5 square kilometres. The fire is visible even from space.

This is reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, which has published satellite images confirming the fires at the warehouses of the Russian Navy’s 15th arsenal in the village of Velikaya Izhora, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about this arsenal?

The 15th Arsenal of the Russian Navy is a large naval ammunition depot of the Baltic Fleet. It was founded in the 1930s as a naval ammunition depot for the Red Banner Baltic Fleet (ChBFl).

It was built as a secure ammunition storage base with underground infrastructure. During the Soviet period, it was one of the key arsenals of the Baltic Fleet.

Watch more: Night-time drone attack: port infrastructure and oil depots in Russia hit. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that last night Ukrainian drones attacked enemy naval arsenals in the Leningrad region and a base in Kronstadt.