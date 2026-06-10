"VNIIR-Progress" defence plant is on fire following missile attack on Cheboksary. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 June 2026, explosions are heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the city is under missile attack.

This was reported by the head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, according to Censor.NET.

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"Early this morning, Cheboksary came under rocket attack. The number of casualties and the extent of damage to infrastructure are currently being assessed. All emergency services are already on the ground. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents and maintain public order," the Russian official reported.

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What has been hit?

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, the "VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic, the Russian Federation) was attacked on the morning of 10 June, ASTRA reports, citing eyewitness videos and photos.











What is known about the company?

The "VNIIR-Progress" plant manufactures "Kometa" antennas for the Russian army, which are used to protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) systems.

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The plant also manufactures satellite GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS and Galileo navigation systems, as well as "Kometa"-type modules. These components are used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, "Iskander-M" and "Kalibr" missile systems, as well as in UMPC modules for aerial bombs.

It should be noted that the VNIIR-Progress plant was attacked twice on 5 May.