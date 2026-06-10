FP-5 Flamingo, presumably, flying over Chuvashia. Plant in Cheboksary has suffered catastrophic damage, - media. VIDEO+PHOTO
It is believed that on the morning of 10 June, Russian Cheboksary were targeted by FP-5 Flamingo missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.
In particular, the publication is sharing videos which allegedly show an FP-5 Flamingo missile flying over Chuvashia.
There is currently no official confirmation of this information.
It is also noted that as a result of the attack, the "VNIIR-Progress" plant suffered catastrophic damage.
What led up to this?
As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defence plant is on fire following a missile attack on Cheboksary.
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