FP-5 Flamingo, presumably, flying over Chuvashia. Plant in Cheboksary has suffered catastrophic damage, - media. VIDEO+PHOTO

It is believed that on the morning of 10 June, Russian Cheboksary were targeted by FP-5 Flamingo missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

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In particular, the publication is sharing videos which allegedly show an FP-5 Flamingo missile flying over Chuvashia.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

It is also noted that as a result of the attack, the "VNIIR-Progress" plant suffered catastrophic damage.

See more: Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire following attack in Samara. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defence plant is on fire following a missile attack on Cheboksary.

Read more: Russian Navy arsenal is still burning in Leningrad region; fire is visible from space, - Russian media. SATELLITE IMAGES