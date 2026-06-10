Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit military factory in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the night of Tuesday, 10 June 2026, Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo drones struck a military factory in Cheboksary, which supplies the occupying forces with components for drones and missiles.

This was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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Details from Zelenskyy

"We are continuing to use Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russian military targets and the oil industry. In particular, last night Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingos struck a military factory in Cheboksary, which supplies the occupying army with components for drones and missiles. Thank you to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their accuracy! The ‘Kuibyshev’ oil refinery in the Samara region was also struck last night. The distance from the front line is over 900 kilometres. I am grateful to the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, the Special Forces, and the Main Intelligence Directorate. The Security Service of Ukraine also delivered a fully justified response, striking two oil infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir region, 700 kilometres away. Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine!", the head of state noted.

See more: 73% of Ukrainians surveyed trust Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskyy has 61% approval rating, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?

As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defence plant is on fire following a missile strike on Cheboksary.

It later emerged that the plant in Cheboksary had suffered catastrophic damage.

Also, on the night of Wednesday, 10 June 2026, the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked. Following the attack, the Kuibyshev oil refinery is on fire.

Read more: For first time, air alert was declared in Omsk region of Russian Federation