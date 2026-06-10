73% of Ukrainians surveyed trust Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskyy has 61% approval rating, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians have revealed who they trust most among defence figures and politicians.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a KIIS poll.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Trust rating

Among defence figures, the most trusted is former Chief of the General Staff and Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhny (73% trust him, 21% do not, with a balance of +52%).

Next comes the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar) – 70% trust him, 7% do not, and the balance is +63%. Also among the leaders is the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence and current head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov (70% trust him, 22% do not, balance – +48%).

Meanwhile, among the politicians and public figures on the list, the highest trust ratings are held by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (61% trust him and 34% do not, with a balance of +27%), Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov (52% trust him and 19% do not, balance +32%) and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (50% trust him and 21% do not, balance +29%).

Read more: 54.9% of Ukrainians support formation of national unity coalition and government of national salvation, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted between 7 May and 3 June 2026. A total of 1,015 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

See more: War in Ukraine has changed rules of modern conflict; old world order no longer applies, – Zaluzhnyi