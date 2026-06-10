73% of Ukrainians surveyed trust Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskyy has 61% approval rating, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainians have revealed who they trust most among defence figures and politicians.
According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a KIIS poll.
Trust rating
Among defence figures, the most trusted is former Chief of the General Staff and Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhny (73% trust him, 21% do not, with a balance of +52%).
Next comes the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar) – 70% trust him, 7% do not, and the balance is +63%. Also among the leaders is the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence and current head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov (70% trust him, 22% do not, balance – +48%).
Meanwhile, among the politicians and public figures on the list, the highest trust ratings are held by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (61% trust him and 34% do not, with a balance of +27%), Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov (52% trust him and 19% do not, balance +32%) and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (50% trust him and 21% do not, balance +29%).
Methodology
The survey was conducted between 7 May and 3 June 2026. A total of 1,015 respondents were interviewed.
Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.
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