For first time, air alert was declared in Omsk region of Russian Federation

An air raid alert was issued for the first time in Russia's Omsk Region due to a missile threat.

ASTRA reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Vitaly Khotsenko, the governor of the Siberian region, was among those who warned of the danger.

Residents of Omsk also say they received text messages warning of a missile threat.

The distance from Omsk to the Ukrainian border is over 2,000 kilometers.

Read more: Germany belatedly realized scale of Russia’s hybrid attacks, - Bundeswehr colonel

What happened before?

As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defense plant is on fire following a missile attack on Cheboksary.

It later emerged that the plant in Cheboksary had suffered catastrophic damage.

Also, on the night of Tuesday, June 10, 2026, the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked. Following the attack, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire.

Watch more: Explosions have occurred in Dagestan, Russia: major fire has broken out on gas pipeline. VIDEO