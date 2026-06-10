ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Drone attack on Russian regions
1 473 23

For first time, air alert was declared in Omsk region of Russian Federation

Air alert declared for the first time in Omsk region of Russia

An air raid alert was issued for the first time in Russia's Omsk Region due to a missile threat.

ASTRA reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Vitaly Khotsenko, the governor of the Siberian region, was among those who warned of the danger.

Повітряну тривогу вперше оголошували в Омській області РФ

Residents of Omsk also say they received text messages warning of a missile threat.

Повітряну тривогу вперше оголошували в Омській області РФ

The distance from Omsk to the Ukrainian border is over 2,000 kilometers.

Read more: Germany belatedly realized scale of Russia’s hybrid attacks, - Bundeswehr colonel

What happened before?

Watch more: Explosions have occurred in Dagestan, Russia: major fire has broken out on gas pipeline. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (13824) air alert (370)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 