Explosions have occurred in Dagestan, Russia: major fire has broken out on gas pipeline. VIDEO

On the evening of 9 June, at least three explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kizilyurt, in Dagestan, and a major fire broke out on a main gas pipeline.

This has been reported by Russian media and the Telegram channel Astra, according toCensor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, three explosions occurred between the settlements of Bavtugay and Gelbakh in the Kizilyurt district on the ‘Mozdok–Kazimagomed’ main gas pipeline.

Due to the risk of the fire spreading and heavy smoke, the authorities announced an evacuation — over 140 people were evacuated from Kyzylurt itself.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, the gas pipeline exploded near a petrol station in Kyzylurt — resulting in a huge fireball rising above the town — with high-pressure gas continuing to escape and burn.

Watch more: Makes ammunition for Russian army: explosion occurs at Arsenal plant in St. Petersburg. VIDEO

There is currently no information on casualties or fatalities. Twenty-five rescue workers and seven units of specialist equipment have been deployed to tackle the large-scale fire. The Russian side has not disclosed the causes of the explosions at the gas infrastructure facility.

By 22:00, TASS, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Dagestan, reported that the "flaring" at the site of the explosion had allegedly been extinguished.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 8 June at around 06:00 p.m. local time in St Petersburg, Russia, an explosion occurred at the Arsenal machine-building plant in a hangar where chemical reagents are stored. There are fatalities.

Watch more: Explosion occurred near one of the plants in Nizhnekamsk, Russia: one killed, 50 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS