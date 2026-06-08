Makes ammunition for Russian army: explosion occurs at Arsenal plant in St. Petersburg. VIDEO

On the evening of Monday, 8 June, an explosion occurred in Russia’s St. Petersburg at the Arsenal machine-building plant, in a hangar where chemical reagents are stored.

This was reported by Radio Liberty’s Russian Service, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the incident?

According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by an explosion in a hangar containing chemical reagents.

According to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, the fire covered about 400 square meters. A thick column of black smoke rose over the city and could be seen from different districts of St. Petersburg.

The relevant footage was published on social media.

Arsenal is known to produce military goods, including artillery ammunition.

According to the local outlet Fontanka, the fire was brought under control.

As a result of the incident, commuter train traffic on the Finland-bound route was delayed. The Oktyabrskaya Railway reported that a brick fence had collapsed and railway infrastructure had been damaged on the premises of the enterprise adjacent to the tracks. Passengers on several trains were temporarily not allowed to leave the carriages, after which some trains were returned to Finland Station, and people were able to get out.

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