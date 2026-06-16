Russia claims a massive attack on Moscow: 35 UAVs have allegedly already been shot down. VIDEO

On the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, he stated that air defence forces had allegedly already shot down at least 35 UAVs heading towards Moscow.

Such reports are typically accompanied by references to ‘shoot-downs’ and the work of emergency services at the crash sites.

According to Russian media:

Air defence activity has been recorded over various areas of the Moscow region;

reports of falling debris;

some infrastructure facilities were on high alert.

Meanwhile, the refinery in Kapotnya urgently began relieving pressure from the system to minimise damage in the event of a strike.

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