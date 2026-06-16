"Tatneft" has imposed restrictions on fuel sales at all of its gas stations in Russia

"Tatneft" has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at all gas stations in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian news agency "Interfax".

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Details

"Restrictions are currently in place across the entire 'Tatneft' gas station network," according to the company's hotline.

According to the operator, in addition to fuel purchase limits, payment restrictions are also in effect—only cash is accepted.

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Gasoline sales limited to 30 liters

According to a correspondent for a Russian publication, drivers at a gas station in Chelyabinsk are being informed that, for technical reasons, the maximum amount of gasoline sold to passenger cars is 30 liters.

Sales of diesel fuel are limited to 60 liters for passenger cars and 300 liters for commercial vehicles.

Read more: Hotel in occupied Crimea offered free gasoline for room reservations. Promotion ended quickly, along with fuel