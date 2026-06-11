Hotel in occupied Crimea offered free gasoline for room reservations. Promotion ended quickly, along with fuel

In occupied Crimea, a spa hotel promised to give 10–20 liters of gasoline as a gift to guests who booked rooms for two to three nights.

However, the promotion had to be ended after four days because the fuel ran out.

This was reported by the Russian publication Meduza, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On June 5, the "Le-Di" Hotel in Saki announced on social media a promotion offering guests free gasoline: 10 liters for bookings of two nights or more, and 20 liters for bookings of three nights or more.

"Gasoline is provided upon the guest's request at check-in," the hotel clarified.

In total, the hotel gave away 100 liters of gasoline: 10 liters per room for 10 rooms.

Read more: Gasoline sales restricted in Moscow, - Russian media

They ran out of fuel, so now guests are being offered reimbursement for their travel expenses or a shuttle service.

"We just wanted to do something nice for our hotel guests, a little bonus, but it turns out that Ukrainian media outlets took it a bit out of context," the hotel said.

Guests at one of the resorts in occupied Alushta are also being reimbursed for their gas expenses.

Read more: Strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces on land corridor to Crimea have caused petrol shortage on peninsula. PHOTOS