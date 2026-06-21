6 696 57
In Crimea, sale of fuel to public and businesses has been completely halted: supplies are restricted to occupying state services
Today, 21 June, from 9.00 am,petrol stationsin occupied Crimea have suspended the sale of fuel, whether paid for in cash or by card, or using vouchers for individuals and businesses.
This was announced by the Crimean puppet Sergey Aksyonov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Fuel sales have been completely restricted at Crimean petrol stations
According to him, fuel will now only be supplied to state services that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea.
"Further decisions regarding the current situation on the republic’s fuel market will be announced in due course," he noted.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that fuel supplies to Sevastopol were being delayed: petrol stations had stopped selling petrol to the public using previously issued vouchers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password