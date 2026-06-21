In Crimea, sale of fuel to public and businesses has been completely halted: supplies are restricted to occupying state services

Today, 21 June, from 9.00 am,petrol stationsin occupied Crimea have suspended the sale of fuel, whether paid for in cash or by card, or using vouchers for individuals and businesses.

This was announced by the Crimean puppet Sergey Aksyonov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Fuel sales have been completely restricted at Crimean petrol stations

According to him, fuel will now only be supplied to state services that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea.

"Further decisions regarding the current situation on the republic’s fuel market will be announced in due course," he noted.

See more: Oil depot in Kerch, port of "Kavkaz" and four radar stations on Crimean Bridge have been hit, - SSU. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that fuel supplies to Sevastopol were being delayed: petrol stations had stopped selling petrol to the public using previously issued vouchers.

Read more: Attack on Crimea: part of occupied peninsula is without power, Sevastopol is introducing outage schedules (updated)