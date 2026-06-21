Oil depot in Kerch, port of "Kavkaz" and four radar stations on Crimean Bridge have been hit, - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU, in conjunction with the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, and the Special Operations Forces, carried out strikes on enemy naval, fuel, and military facilities. The targets were located in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on the oil depot and the port of ‘Kavkaz’

During the special operation, Ukrainian drones struck the infrastructure of the ‘Kavkaz’ seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A tank farm at the oil products transhipment complex and the oil depot area are on fire there.

It is also reported that in Kerch, storage tanks containing petroleum products at the "TES-Terminal-1" oil depot – where fuel oil, liquefied gas and light petroleum products are transhipped – have been hit.





Read more: Coordinated enemy attacks on Cherkasy region: FSB agent sentenced to up to 15 years, - SSU

Strike on radar stations

In addition, the SSU and the Special Operations Forces disabled four radar stations belonging to the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, located directly on the Crimean Bridge.

"Such special operations are crucial for weakening Russia’s military capabilities. The destruction of port infrastructure, fuel facilities, and air defence systems complicates the enemy’s logistics, reduces its ability to supply troops with resources, and creates additional problems for the redeployment of forces and equipment," the SSU emphasised.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Tyumen Oil Refinery, the oil terminal in Kerch, the port of "Kavkaz" and the enemy’s logistics infrastructure had been struck.

Read more: Tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war: prison guard from Luhansk region charged in absentia, - SSU