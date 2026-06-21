Maritime and military logistics, oil depot in Kerch and radar station: Facilities on both sides of Crimean Bridge have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, Ukrainian long-range strikes targeted the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry, and air defences.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

About 300 km from the front line

"All of this is a just response to the brutal Russian strikes against our people. I thank the soldiers of the SBU, USF, DIU and SOF for their successful operations some 300 kilometres from the front line," the President said.

Read more: Attack on Crimea: part of occupied peninsula is without power, Sevastopol is introducing outage schedules (updated)

What was hit

According to Zelenskyy, targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge were struck: maritime logistics facilities for oil transport in the Krasnodar region and an oil depot in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch. In addition, military logistics facilities were successfully struck, as well as four radar stations forming part of the S-400 systems and two ‘Pantsir’ systems.

"I am grateful to all our soldiers for their accuracy and professionalism. Russia understands only force, and our long-range capabilities are certainly working for peace. Glory to Ukraine!" the president added.

Watch more: Oil depot in occupied Kerch and port of "Kavkaz" are on fire following attack, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to it

It was previously reported that an oil depot caught fire in occupied Kerch following a night-time attack. A fire was also reported at the ‘Kavkaz’ port on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait.