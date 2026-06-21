Oil depot in occupied Kerch and port of "Kavkaz" are on fire following attack, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An oil depot caught fire in occupied Kerch following a night-time attack. A fire was also reported at the ‘Kavkaz’ port on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by OSINT analysts at ASTRA.

Strike on the oil depot

Following an analysis of two video recordings published by the monitoring channel Exilenova+, analysts have established that the oil depot at the Kerch Sea Trade Port, located on Tamanskaya Street in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch, is on fire. The videos were filmed from Petrovskaya and Sverdlova Streets.

Watch more: Occupying forces have suspended traffic on Crimean Bridge following drone attack: explosions were heard in Simferopol, Saki and Kerch. VIDEO

The oil depot is situated less than a kilometre from the point where the Kerch Bridge meets the coast. It is used for the storage and transhipment of petroleum products, in particular fuel oil and diesel, across the Kerch Strait. The fuel terminal supplies vessels with fuel and serves the ‘Crimea–Caucasus’ ferry service.





Fire at the port of ‘Kavkaz’

In addition, a fire has been detected at the Port of Kavkaz on Russian territory. The fire was identified using NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which monitors temperature anomalies. The Port of Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest passenger ports and is used to accommodate road and rail ferries.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea: a fire and thick smoke near the Tavriya Thermal Power Station. VIDEO