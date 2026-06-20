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News Photo Attacks on Crimea Explosions in Crimea
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Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea: a fire and thick smoke near the Tavriya Thermal Power Station. VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, 20 June, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Tavriya Thermal Power Station was likely targeted.

This was reported by the Telegram channel ‘Krymsky Veter’, citing local residents, according to Censor.NET.

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Fire and smoke near the TPP

Following the attack, a fire broke out near the thermal power station, and a column of thick black smoke is visible.

attack on Crimea

attack on Crimea

attack on Crimea

In addition, there are reports of explosions and air defence activity in several districts of Simferopol and in Perevalne.

Local residents are also reporting power cuts. In particular, the power has gone out along the Yalta Highway and in the Dobrovskaya Valley.

Watch more: Unmanned aerial vehicle forces struck underground gas storage facility in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

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explosion (1719) Crimea (2373) thermal power plant (76)
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