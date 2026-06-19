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Unmanned aerial vehicle forces struck underground gas storage facility in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
USF have carried out strikes on a number of targets belonging to the Russian invaders, including, in particular, the Hlibivske underground gas storage facility in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This is stated in a report by the USF, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known about the Hlibivske gas storage facility?
The facility is used to regulate seasonal and daily gas consumption on the peninsula, as well as to maintain pressure in the gas transmission system.
Other targets:
- In the temporarily occupied Crimea, operators from the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade struck the research centre at the Hlibivskyi underground gas storage facility;
- In the Zaporizhzhia region, operators from the 5th Battalion of the 414th Brigade "Madyar Birds" struck the P-18 "Terek" radar station;
- In the temporarily occupied Crimea, operators from the 1st Separate Centre struck the "Repeynik" radar station and a diesel locomotive used for the enemy’s logistics;
- In the Luhansk region, operators from the 1st Separate Centre and the 20th K-2 Brigade destroyed an MT-LB equipped with a ZU-23;
- Operators from Combined Detachment ‘13’ of the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade, the 412th ‘Nemesis’ Brigade and the 1st Separate Centre struck enemy fuel tankers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions;
- In the Luhansk region, operators from the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants;
- In the Donetsk region, operators from the 412th ‘Nemesis’ Brigade struck a command and observation post belonging to a unit of the enemy’s 656th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 29th Army;
- Operators from the ‘Phoenix’ BAS unit of the State Border Guard Service, the 412th ‘Nemesis’ Brigade and the 20th K-2 Brigade struck enemy logistics convoys in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
"Systematic strikes against gas infrastructure, radar and air defence systems, as well as fuel, rail and transport logistics, reduce the enemy’s ability to supply its troops, maintain command and control, and conduct combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories," the statement said.
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