On the night of 15–16 June, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out strikes against a number of enemy military targets deep within the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes targeted air defence systems, radar stations, personnel bases, shelters containing weapons and equipment, as well as facilities involved in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Targets struck by USF operators

In the Donetsk region, operators from the 1st Separate Centre struck an ‘Osa’ anti-aircraft missile system, as well as shelters containing weapons and military equipment belonging to the 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation’s 3rd Army Corps.

In Donetsk, operators from the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th ‘Madiar’s Birds’ Brigade struck the bases of the ‘Somali’ and ‘Rubicon’ units, as well as the command staff of the enemy’s 9th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, operators from the 1st Separate Centre struck five enemy coastal radar stations.

Furthermore, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a temporary deployment point for pilots of aeroplane-type UAVs was struck, whilst in the Luhansk region, operators from the 20th ‘K-2’ Brigade struck a workshop producing ammunition for heavy unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Russian Federation’s 14th DRShBr.

Also, in the Donetsk region, operators from the 413th ‘Raid’ Regiment struck a drone depot belonging to a unit of the Russian Federation’s 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 5th Army.

Separately, operators from the 20th ‘K-2’ Brigade and the 2nd ‘Wormbusters’ Battalion of the 414th ‘Madyar Birds’ Brigade struck enemy logistics convoys in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

The operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Footage of the successful strikes was released by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

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