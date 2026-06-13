The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck the ‘Vostochny’ training ground near Novopetrivka, where the occupiers were preparing units for the Huliaypole sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar).

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Training was being conducted at this facility for three Russian units fighting against Ukraine in the Huliaypole sector:

The 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade (part of the 36th Combined Arms Army). According to Madiar, this brigade has been storming Vuhledar for over a year and has "wiped out" most of its personnel on the approaches.

1466th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment (operating as part of the 127th Motorised Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation) – Madyar refers to it as the "Buryat" regiment;

1461st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Territorial Forces (part of the 37th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces) – according to Madyar, occupiers from this unit were forced to carry out "human wave attacks" in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The Buryats, together with Kamchatka marines, took the 'Ptakh' USF final exams… During the night, [Ukrainian defenders] inflicted multiple strikes deep into the operational area at the temporary deployment sites of enemy personnel on the training ground," Madyar noted.

Also, according to him, the targets included:

A Tor-M2 air defence system in the village of Vershina Druha, Zaporizhzhia region;

A ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun in Novopetrivka;

A MANPADS crew in Novopetrivka;

Command post of the 2nd Assault Company of the separate UAV battalion of the 120th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in Novoandriivka, Donetsk region;

Temporary deployment point of the UAV unit in Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast.

What preceded this?

Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle forces reported on the results of combat operations on 12 June. Units struck and destroyed a total of 1,645 enemy targets.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troop casualties amounted to 279 personnel. Of these, 140 were killed, while the rest sustained injuries of varying severity.