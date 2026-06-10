Operators of 413th Raid Regiment destroyed headquarters of Russia’s 91st Rifle Regiment in deep rear in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Operators of the 413th Raid Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out an effective strike on the headquarters of the 91st Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 29th Army.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian servicemen used several middle-strike class drones to hit the target.
The enemy headquarters was located in the ruins of civilian buildings in the village of Mykilske in the Donetsk region, more than 50 kilometres from the front line.
As a result of a series of strikes, the facility was destroyed.
It is noted that the Raid unit had previously repeatedly struck facilities of Russia’s 29th Army.
Among the previously hit targets were logistics depots and temporary deployment points of Russian troops.
The video was published on the Telegram channel of the 413th "Raid" Regiment.
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