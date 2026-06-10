They come by boat, hide in holes, but do not escape: drone operators of Iron Brigade hunt occupiers near Oskil. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, drone operators of the Crazy Cats group of the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanized Iron Brigade continue to disrupt attempts by Russian troops to cross the Oskil River and gain a foothold on the right bank.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance constantly records the movement of enemy boats used by the occupiers to transfer personnel near the settlement of Kamianka.

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Thanks to timely detection, all enemy watercraft are promptly destroyed by FPV drone strikes while still moving on the water.

Despite losses, Russian troops continue trying to overcome the water obstacle.

The occupiers who manage to cross the river have no greater chances either. Drone pilots detect the invaders in tree lines, shelters, and open terrain, after which they launch precise strikes with kamikaze drones.

The released footage shows the destruction of enemy boats, shelters, and assault groups.

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