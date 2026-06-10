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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector
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Invader blew himself up after lighting fire using battery from FPV drone. VIDEO

In the Liman sector of the Donetsk region, an attempt by the occupying forces to use parts of a Ukrainian drone for domestic purposes resulted in its immediate destruction.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by aerial reconnaissance footage released by the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (63rd SMB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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A Russian man found a rechargeable battery from a Ukrainian FPV drone and decided to use it to light a fire.

However, this 'Russian ingenuity' failed to take into account the chemical and physical properties of modern lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries used in UAVs – the battery exploded.

"The battery exploded, causing the Russian occupier to kill himself from shrapnel wounds and win the Darwin Award hands down," commented Ukrainian military officials on the incident.

Watch more: Two captives after abduction: Russian soldiers convicted of crime against farmers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12001) odd things (82) Russian world (152) Donetsk region (5849) 63rd SMB (126)
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