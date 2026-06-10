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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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MiG-29 fighter crews hit Russian UAV operators’ position in Tyotkino, Kursk region, with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an airstrike on a concentration of occupiers in Russia’s Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used AASM HAMMER precision-guided aerial bombs to strike the enemy target.

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The post accompanying the video also states that the strike targeted one of the buildings in the settlement of Tyotkino, where Russian UAV operators were based.

As a result of the airstrike, part of the building was destroyed. Enemy personnel who were inside the facility also suffered losses.

Watch more: MiG-29MU1 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of FATUM battalion smashed Grad MLRS, self-propelled artillery system and occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12001) elimination (7452) bombarding (168) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3626) Air forces (2031) air pilot (83) fighter jet (61)
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