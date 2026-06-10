MiG-29 fighter crews hit Russian UAV operators’ position in Tyotkino, Kursk region, with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an airstrike on a concentration of occupiers in Russia’s Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used AASM HAMMER precision-guided aerial bombs to strike the enemy target.

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The post accompanying the video also states that the strike targeted one of the buildings in the settlement of Tyotkino, where Russian UAV operators were based.

As a result of the airstrike, part of the building was destroyed. Enemy personnel who were inside the facility also suffered losses.

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