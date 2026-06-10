MiG-29 fighter crews hit Russian UAV operators’ position in Tyotkino, Kursk region, with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO
Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an airstrike on a concentration of occupiers in Russia’s Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used AASM HAMMER precision-guided aerial bombs to strike the enemy target.
The post accompanying the video also states that the strike targeted one of the buildings in the settlement of Tyotkino, where Russian UAV operators were based.
As a result of the airstrike, part of the building was destroyed. Enemy personnel who were inside the facility also suffered losses.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password