Occupying forces have suspended traffic on Crimean Bridge following drone attack: explosions were heard in Simferopol, Saki and Kerch. VIDEO

On the night of 21 June, the Russian occupying authorities announced a temporary closure of the Crimean Bridge to motor vehicles.

This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel ‘Crimean Bridge: Operational Information’, according to Censor.NET.

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Crimean Bridge closed

"Vehicle traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

Drone attack

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", citing local residents, reports a drone attack. Explosions were heard in Simferopol, Kerch and Saki.

It is also reported that a fuel terminal is on fire in Kerch following the drone strikes.

See also: Explosions heard in occupied Crimea: fire and thick smoke near the Tavriya Thermal Power Station. VIDEO + PHOTOS