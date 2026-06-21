Occupying forces have suspended traffic on Crimean Bridge following drone attack: explosions were heard in Simferopol, Saki and Kerch. VIDEO
On the night of 21 June, the Russian occupying authorities announced a temporary closure of the Crimean Bridge to motor vehicles.
This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel ‘Crimean Bridge: Operational Information’, according to Censor.NET.
Crimean Bridge closed
"Vehicle traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended," the statement said.
Drone attack
Meanwhile, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", citing local residents, reports a drone attack. Explosions were heard in Simferopol, Kerch and Saki.
It is also reported that a fuel terminal is on fire in Kerch following the drone strikes.
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