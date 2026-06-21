Attack on Crimea: part of occupied peninsula is without power, Sevastopol is introducing outage schedules (updated)

Part of the occupied Crimea is without power due to damage caused by a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of "Krymenergo."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Power Outage in Crimea

As noted, due to damage to the power grids, there was a partial power outage affecting customers in the Northwest, Central, and South Coast power districts.

Emergency repair work is underway.

Further information regarding the estimated time for the restoration of power will be provided at a later time.

Watch more: Oil depot in occupied Kerch and port of "Kavkaz" are on fire following attack, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Updated information

According to information provided by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, a schedule of temporary power outages has been implemented in occupied Sevastopol on the orders of the dispatcher at the Black Sea Regional Dispatch Center, a branch of JSC "SO EES."

According to him, a detailed schedule will be posted on the "Sevastopolenergo" account.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that, following the attack, an oil depot in occupied Kerch and the port of "Kavkaz" were on fire.

Watch more: USF struck Crimea’s gas infrastructure, bridges across Henichesk Strait and occupiers’ logistics networks. VIDEO